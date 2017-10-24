Amanda: Chilly & Breezy weather to creep in

Dry, sunny, cool and comfortable... those would be the words I would use to describe today's fall-like weather. 2 out of those 4 words won't change (dry and sunny), but the other 2 will likely turn from "cool and comfortable" into "cold and chilly"...

Tonight: Lower dew points have evaded our region, so the mostly clear sky we saw earlier this afternoon will likely follow us into our evening. A few clouds may pass through north Alabama, but central and southern portions of the state look to stay clear. A clear sky and dry air in our atmosphere will work together to help drop our overnight temperatures into the low/mid 40s by daybreak, but a pesky breeze early in the night will likely limit just how cold we could get. Although it's a chilly night, it's not the coldest on our 7 day forecast...

Wednesday: Do you like roller coasters? Good, because we are going to be on a temperature one over the next few days. Tomorrow looks to be one of the many dips along the way; highs are in the 60s tomorrow under a mostly sunny sky. By late October standards, this is a bit below normal.

Football/Fair Forecast: By Thursday we will see temperature get slightly warmer, and most computer models have a pretty good hold on what our weather pattern will look like through Friday... highs to wrap up the workweek will be seasonable in the 70s with dry conditions persisting (AKA: feels like forecast and fair weather outside!).

We do have the opportunity for some rain to move into our area by late Friday and into the day on Saturday. Yet another cold front will move through the region; timing issues have gotten a bit better, but there is still come differences to address between models. Increased rain chances look to start late Friday night in northern and western portions of the state. That coverage of rain will slide east and south throughout the early morning hours of our Saturday and will likely last into parts of the afternoon. After the front passes, and even *bigger* drop in temperatures is expected!! Highs will likely not leave the 50s for many on Sunday, and overnight lows will drop back into the 30s for several nights in a row (hence the tail end of our 7 day roller coaster).

