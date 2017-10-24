Bicyclist dies at hospital after being struck by car in Dothan

A bicyclist has died after being struck by a car in Dothan, police say.

According to the Dothan Police Department, the 66-year-old bicyclist was struck at the intersection of Clayton and Range Street. The bicyclist died after being transported to a hospital.

Police also say the car that struck the man fled the scene.

