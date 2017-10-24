Hit-and-run suspect sought after Dothan bicyclist dies

The Dothan Police Department is asking the public for help finding the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 56-year-old bicyclist late Tuesday night.

The bicyclist, identified as Dwayne Holloman, of Dothan, was struck at the intersection of Clayton and Range Street. He was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at South East Alabama Medical Center.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Holloman did not stop, police said. While investigators don't have a suspect, they believe the public should be on the lookout for a black or dark-colored Saturn that should have front-end damage. It should also be missing two hubcaps.

If you have any information about the crash, vehicle, or the driver, please contact the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000 or CrimeStoppers at 334-793-7000.

