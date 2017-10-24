MPS to hold second budget hearing, two public hearings on Georgia Washington sale

The Montgomery County Board of Education held its first of two budget hearings for the 2018 Fiscal Year budget on Tuesday afternoon.

MPS’s state-appointed CFOO Jason Taylor presented the proposed budget to the board. In his presentation, he showed board members that MPS will expect a revenue surplus of $5.34 million, contingent upon selling Georgia Washington Jr. High to the Town of Pike Road. As the budget was presented, without the sale, MPS would see a $4.91 million shortfall below what its required to have in its general fund.

With MPS already behind in approving the budget for a fiscal year it's already in, Chief Education Officer Dr. Reginald Eggleston said approving a budget is extremely important.

“It’s very important,” Dr. Eggleston said. “Especially with the state intervention, we want to make sure all of the details are looked at and that we present facts so the board can make the best decision.”

While dozens came out to oppose the sale of the school, multiple board members expressed MPS could not afford not to sell it. Board Member Mary Briers expressed she was not comfortable voting on a budget that includes revenue MPS does not yet have. She also expressed her desire for the board to reconsider its vote to approve the sale of the school just days after the vote to approve it, saying she did not have enough information when she voted the first time.

Briers did not want to give an interview for this story, but Taylor agreed to present two versions of the budget- one with the sale, and one without it- following her concerns.

Despite explaining how the sale would impact the 2018FY budget, Taylor and the board agreed the sale of Georgia Washington will not fix MPS’s long-running financial woes.

“I think there will be many more hard decisions made until this is fixed,” District 5 Board Member Melissa Snowden said.

MPS will hold two public hearings next week to discuss the purchase of the school. The first will be on Monday at Georgia Washington and the second will be on Thursday Nov. 2 at the Professional Services Center.

The second budget meeting will be held Thursday at noon at the MPS central office.

