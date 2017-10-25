3rd annual Manufacturing career day held in Autauga County Wednesday

The Prattville Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the third annual Manufacturing Career Day for high school students in Autauga County on Wednesday.

The event will take place at the Autauga County Technology Center and will feature officials from Alabama Power, Autauga County Commission Spire, Fras-le North America and more.

The various companies that attend will talk to students about career opportunities that are available locally, officials say. Students will get a chance to take an extensive look at possible careers by participating in hands-on activities that include welding and even robotics.

The PACC’s Economic Development Committee explained that this event was created in order to 'address the lack of skilled workers within the manufacturing industry, both in state and local business’. The EDC hopes to engage students and dispel any negative connotations that may be associated with manufacturing careers.

The EDC explained that students developing the skills needed in manufacturing jobs can lead to long-term careers and economic growth after graduation.

For more information on the event contact Amy Brabham, the Economic Development Director for the PACC, at 334-365-7392.

