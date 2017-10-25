Montgomery elementary school to receive scholastic donation from Gov. Ivey

A school in Montgomery is getting a special visit and donation from Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey.

On Wednesday, Ivey will visit Crump Elementary School to make a scholastic book donation which includes various titles and totaled at 101 books. During her visit, the governor will also read to a second-grade class.

Crump was one of five schools the governor selected to receive the donation. Schools also selected to receive the donation are: Robert C. Hatch High School in Uniontown, John Will Elementary School in Mobile, ABC Elementary School in Alberta and Collinsville Elementary School in Collinsville.

