Eric: Temperature roller coaster

There's some bite in the air this morning! Widespread 40s were complimented by isolated pockets of upper 30s. It's a cool day all around before a warmup kicks in to close the work week. Our next big ticket weather maker arrives late Friday into Saturday in the form of a cold front.

TODAY: Start low, end low. Highs will struggle to wiggle their way into the 60s under sunny skies this afternoon.

We'll fall back into the 40s overnight.

LATE WEEK WARMUP: A temperature rebound is back tomorrow and Friday with highs climbing into the middle and upper 70s, respectively. A few locations could get to 80 Friday.

We're dry until Friday night when showers develop from west to east ahead of an approaching cold front. Rain is likely overnight and into early Saturday as the front passes by.

THIS WEEKEND: After our Saturday morning rain, skies dry out from west to east as winds pick up. After sunset Saturday, temperatures will plummet toward the upper 30s and lower 40s Sunday morning.

