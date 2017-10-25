'Know Dope' film featured at AUM Wednesday

The film “Know Dope” will be featured Wednesday to students at Auburn University Montgomery.

The documentary, which focuses on two Alabama natives and how heroin addiction affected their lives, was shown in Taylor Center room 230 at 9:30 a.m., and will be shown again at 3:45 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Faculty and students are invited to the film.

Multiple special guests will be in attendance including Ben Baxley, Assistant United States Attorney, Doug Howard, Law Enforcement Coordinator and Louis V. Franklin, Sr., U.S. Attorney for the middle district of Alabama. Franklin will speak during the first viewing to discuss the opioid epidemic and its effect on Alabama.

WSFA's Chief Meteorologist Josh Johnson will also be in attendance to share his personal story on how his brother's heroin addiction affected his family.

The event is sponsored by Franklin as well as various groups on AUM’s campus in hopes of educating the collegiate community on the heroin epidemic in Alabama.

A representative from the Council of Substance Abuse will be on hand to answer any questions students or faculty might have.

