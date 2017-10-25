Man carjacked at gunpoint in Montgomery

Montgomery Police are investigating after a man had his vehicle taken at gunpoint Tuesday night.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, the robbery happened around 9:40 p.m. in the 700 block of Durward Drive. The man was robbed at gunpoint of personal property and his vehicle. The victim was uninjured.

Investigators are currently looking into the case, but no arrests have been made, Duckett said. No description of the suspect was available.

