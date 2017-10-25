Man carjacked at gunpoint in Montgomery

Montgomery Police are investigating after a man had his vehicle taken at gunpoint Tuesday night.More >>
Montgomery Police are investigating after a man had his vehicle taken at gunpoint Tuesday night.More >>
A bicyclist has died after being struck by a car in Dothan, police say.More >>
A bicyclist has died after being struck by a car in Dothan, police say.More >>
Here are all the mugshots of those arrested for a felony in October.More >>
Here are all the mugshots of those arrested for a felony in October.More >>
Montgomery Circuit Judge Roman Shaul declared a mistrial in Jacquees Boone's attempted murder and assault case Tuesday afternoon after a witness in the case was shot to death.More >>
Montgomery Circuit Judge Roman Shaul declared a mistrial in Jacquees Boone's attempted murder and assault case Tuesday afternoon after a witness in the case was shot to death.More >>
A state of Alabama game warden was arrested Monday at a Prattville retail store and charged with misdemeanor theft.More >>
A state of Alabama game warden was arrested Monday at a Prattville retail store and charged with misdemeanor theft.More >>
The Prattville Police Department has located and served Kendrick "Big Mac" Nelson, 18, with a felony arrest warrant a week after he and three others allegedly stole a vehicle and assaulted a police officer.More >>
The Prattville Police Department has located and served Kendrick "Big Mac" Nelson, 18, with a felony arrest warrant a week after he and three others allegedly stole a vehicle and assaulted a police officer.More >>
A Mississippi man is facing charges including rape after an investigation by the Montgomery Police Department.More >>
A Mississippi man is facing charges including rape after an investigation by the Montgomery Police Department.More >>
The Selma Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead and a man with non-life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning.More >>
The Selma Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead and a man with non-life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning.More >>
A Montgomery man who pleaded guilty in June to a second-degree assault charge after shooting a man in the head will serve no time in prison, according to court documents released nearly a week after the sentencing.More >>
A Montgomery man who pleaded guilty in June to a second-degree assault charge after shooting a man in the head will serve no time in prison, according to court documents released nearly a week after the sentencing.More >>
A Dothan boy is recovering in a Birmingham hospital after suffering severe burn wounds he said his sister caused.More >>
A Dothan boy is recovering in a Birmingham hospital after suffering severe burn wounds he said his sister caused.More >>