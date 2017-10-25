Video shows theft of puppies from Montgomery pet store

A pet store in Montgomery is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people they say stole two puppies on Tuesday.

According to Petland Montgomery’s Facebook page, around 3 p.m. two people were captured on surveillance footage walking around the store each carrying two French bulldogs. Later, another video shows the same two people running out of the store with the puppies as an employee runs after them.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett with the Montgomery Police Department, they are investigating a theft at a business in this area Tuesday, and no arrests have been made.

The store is asking for the public to be on the lookout for the two female puppies on any Facebook pages, the Bulletin Board or on Craigslist. They are also offering a $1,000 reward if you can tell them who these people are and the puppies are returned in healthy condition.

If you can identify or know the whereabouts of these individuals, call the Montgomery Police Department.

