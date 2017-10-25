US Senate candidate Doug Jones stops in Montgomery, Auburn

Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate and former U.S. Attorney Doug Jones made stops in Montgomery and Auburn on Wednesday.

At noon, Jones greeted voters and supporters at Moe’s Original BBQ in Cloverdale. He spent the lunch hour shaking hands with democrats and republicans alike, as part of a state wide campaign blitz he's carried out over the week.

Montgomery could play and important role on election day.

"We are trying to get all over the state, but Montgomery represents not only the capitol, there is so much going on down here," Jones said. "It’s such a diverse community and that’s where we believe our strength is, in diverse communities."

Jones also stopped by Alabama State University before heading to Auburn to address a meeting of the Auburn University College Democrats and Lee County Democrats.

Jones won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate and will face off against GOP nominee Roy Moore during the special election on Dec. 12.

