US Senate candidate Doug Jones stops in Montgomery, Auburn

A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.
Five teenagers have been charged as adults in the death of a man who was killed by a rock thrown on I-75.
If you've ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you've got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.
A Green Bay Police Department officer took on the role of father-figure to a young man who was about to celebrate his birthday without any family members.
Jim Musser was shocked when he got an email from his daughter mid-morning Monday. "Ridiculous. I was flabbergasted. I couldn't believe it," he said. His 12-year old daughter, who is a seventh grader at Bumpus Middle School, told him a teacher told her she was violating the district's dress code by wearing a dress that was too short.
Murray collected $20 per autograph to aid Puerto Rico hurricane relief, but refused a fan's offer of three dollars.
Activities will continue as scheduled but security is being increased at Grambling State University in the wake of the fatal shootings of a student and a visitor on campus, the school's president says.
The Butler County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double homicide, Sheriff Kenny Harden confirmed Wednesday.
The Selma Police Department has identified a suspect in a nightclub shooting that left one woman dead and a man injured.
A U.S. judge will not force Trump administration to immediately resume paying health care subsidies under Obama's health law.
