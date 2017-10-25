US Senate candidate Doug Jones to stop in Auburn, Montgomery

Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate and former U.S. Attorney Doug Jones is expected to make a stop in Montgomery and Auburn on Wednesday.

At noon, Jones will greet voters and supporters at Moe’s Original BBQ. Then from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jones will address a meeting of the Auburn University College Democrats and Lee County Democrats.

Jones won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate and will face off against GOP nominee Roy Moore during the special election on Dec. 12.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.