Former Alabama official accused of stalking woman

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) - A former Alabama county commissioner once accused of killing a girlfriend is now accused of stalking another woman.

Court records show an Escambia County judge issued a protective order Friday against former Mobile County Commissioner Stephen Nodine at the request of a woman identified as an estranged girlfriend. The Associated Press isn't identifying the woman since she's a potential victim.

The woman filed a request last week saying the 54-year-old Nodine stalked her. The request says the woman is afraid because Nodine previously was charged with killing then-girlfriend Angel Downs.

Nodine was charged with murder in Downs' gunshot killing in 2010. He denied the slaying and pleaded guilty to reduced charges.

An attorney for Nodine tells WPMI-TV the woman's request is meritless.

Records show Nodine now lives in Jupiter, Florida.

