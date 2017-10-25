2 men found dead in vehicle in Butler County

The Butler County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double homicide, Sheriff Kenny Harden confirmed Wednesday.

Harden said deputies are investigating a double homicide in the area of Airport Road, near Lighthouse Pentecostal Church, after the sheriff's office got a call at 9 a.m. about two men who were found dead in a vehicle.

The sheriff's office has not released identities or a cause of death for the victims.

Anyone with information should call law enforcement.

Airport Road has reopened.

