Raccoon in east Montgomery tests positive for rabies

Medical marijuana appears to hold only limited promise for sick children and teenagers, a new review suggests.

Being in relatively poor financial health when middle-aged or older appears to significantly increase the risk for developing a disability or dying early.

In a report that will likely surprise many women, researchers say most cases of ovarian cancer originate in the fallopian tubes, not the ovaries.

What you may not know about ovarian cancer

Nearly half of American children have faced at least one traumatic experience, such as the death of a parent, witnessing a violent crime or living with someone who is suicidal or abuses drugs or alcohol, new research reveals.

Levels of the herbicide Roundup in human urine have increased dramatically among California residents in the past two decades, a new study reports.

A raccoon found in the backyard of an east Montgomery home has tested positive for rabies, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The wild animal was found in the Lake Forest neighborhood, ADPH officials said.

State Public Health Veterinarian Dr. Dee W. Jones said more testing is being done to determine the exact strain of rabies. He added that rabid raccoons are the primary cause of rabies being spread to other animals, both wild and domestic.

The virus is transmitted by saliva. General, rabies exposure requires direct contact with infected saliva, usually through a bite or a scratch, but other less common contact exposures with mucous membranes (eyes, nose, and mouth) are also considered as potential exposures, ADPH said.

Precautions to avoid possible rabies exposure:

Do not allow pets to run loose; confine them within a fenced-in area or with a leash.

Do not leave uneaten pet food or scraps near your residence.

Do not illegally feed or keep wildlife as pets.

Do not go near wildlife or domestic animals that are acting in a strange or unusual manner.

Caution children not to go near any stray or wild animal, regardless of its behavior.

Advise children to tell an adult if they are bitten or scratched by any animal.

A person who is bitten or scratched by an animal should wash wounds immediately with mild soap and water, apply first aid, and seek medical attention or contact the county health department immediately.

Alabama state law requires that dogs, cats and ferrets 12 weeks of age and older be current with rabies vaccination. For more information about rabies and prevention, please contact your county health department or ADPH at 1-800-338-8374 or 334-206-5100 or visit

ON THE WEB: http://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/rabies.

