Raccoon in east Montgomery tests positive for rabies

Levels of the herbicide Roundup in human urine have increased dramatically among California residents in the past two decades, a new study reports.More >>
Nearly half of American children have faced at least one traumatic experience, such as the death of a parent, witnessing a violent crime or living with someone who is suicidal or abuses drugs or alcohol, new research reveals.More >>
In a report that will likely surprise many women, researchers say most cases of ovarian cancer originate in the fallopian tubes, not the ovaries.More >>
Being in relatively poor financial health when middle-aged or older appears to significantly increase the risk for developing a disability or dying early.More >>
Medical marijuana appears to hold only limited promise for sick children and teenagers, a new review suggests.More >>
Authorities say an Alabama woman is dead after being hit by a truck as she tried to protect a group of children from the vehicle.More >>
A raccoon found in the backyard of an east Montgomery home has tested positive for rabies, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.More >>
The Fisher-Price Soothing Motions seats are being recalled because of a fire hazard. People who own one of these seats should stop using it immediately.More >>
The fight continues against the opiod epidemic in Alabama and Tuesday Attorney General Steve Marshall will host the second meeting of the newly-created opioid overdose and addiction council.More >>
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama is partnering with axialHealthcare, a national leader in pain management and pain medication solutions. Together they will collaborate with Alabama physicians to help curb the continuing epidemic of opioid misuse.More >>
The FDA reported that among the lots recalled are powerful painkillers Fentanyl and morphine, as well as Oxytocin, which is commonly used to induce labor.More >>
As the month of October comes to a close, so does the “Real Men Wear Pink” campaign.More >>
Enchroma glasses, a wearable technology, are changing everything for color-blind patients.More >>
The new 89,000 square foot facility is the first building specifically designed for nursing education at Auburn University.More >>
A case of pulmonary tuberculosis has been identified in a student at the main campus of Troy University, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.More >>
