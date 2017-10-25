Elmore County to unveil fallen officer memorial

Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin says a fallen officer memorial will be unveiled Thursday morning in front of the county jail.

The county has seen three of its deputies killed in the line of duty dating back to 1906, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

Deputy William McClain was killed by gunfire on Oct. 6, 1906.

Acting Sheriff Andrew Mulder was killed by gunfire on Jan. 26, 1917.

Deputy James Bart Hart died in a vehicle crash on Nov. 23, 2014.

The program will start at 10 a.m.

