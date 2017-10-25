Elmore County unveils fallen officer memorial

In the history of the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, three deputies have died in the line of duty.

Thursday, Sheriff Bill Franklin led a somber ceremony to honor and remember those fallen deputies.

The new memorial now greets visitors to the Elmore County Jail and it was placed there by design.

Sheriff Franklin wants the granite memorial to remind the public of the sacrifice his men and women in uniform display every day.

The memorial costs $7,000 and the concept started two years ago after the sheriff's office lost a deputy on patrol in 2014.

Deputy William McClain was killed by gunfire on Oct. 6, 1906.

Acting Sheriff Andrew Mulder was killed by gunfire on Jan. 26, 1917.

Deputy James Bart Hart died in a vehicle crash on Nov. 23, 2014.

