Full list of events for Magic City Classic weekend

BIRMINGHAM, AL

Football fans are counting down the days until the 76th Magic City Classic between Alabama State and Alabama A&M University.

There are a number of events scheduled leading up to kickoff, beginning this Thursday.

The Classic Kickoff will start Thursday at 7 p.m. at Bill Harris Arena - Birmingham CrossPlex. The event will be hosted by comedian FunnyMaine and includes music and entertainment.

There will be a step show with performances from collegiate and alumni Greek step teams and a battle of the bands between the ASU and AAMU bands.

To purchase tickets to this event, visit the Magic City Classic website.

The entertainment continues into Friday with the Bicentennial Celebration Kick-Off Concert. This event begins at 4:30 p.m. with a performance from the ASU and AAMU bands. Admission is free.

At 8 p.m. there will be a performance from the Temptations Review with Jennifer Holliday, Ruben Studdard and Bo Bice, conducted by Dr. Henry Panion III with a 50-piece orchestra. Tickets to this event can be purchased at lyricbham.com.

On the day of the game, there will be a parade beginning at 8 a.m. downtown Birmingham. The map of the parade can be found on the Magic City Classic website.

Following the parade, the official tailgate party will begin. This event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will feature live entertainment, giveaways and a cook-off. The parade will air live on WSFA 12 News.

The 76th Magic City Classic game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. at Legion Field. Gates open two hours prior to kick-off.

After the game, T.I. will perform on the field for the post-game concert. The concert is free with a game ticket.

