Lee County officials working to keep unwanted animals off the streets

The Lee County Spay and Neuter Your Pet (SNYP) Program is designed to help prevent pet overpopulation by allowing low income families to get their pets spayed or neutered at a discounted rate.

"The goal of the spay and neuter program is to reduce the number of animal intakes that go into animal control in Auburn, Opelika, the county, and Smiths Station. So we're trying to reduce the number of animals that are out on the street," says Homer Bruce, Animal Health Center Veterinarian.

Any Lee County residents with a combined household income of less than $26,000 per year can apply to participate in the program. Qualified applicants only have to pay $5 to have a feline spayed or neutered, and $10 for canines.

"This program is being funded through the city of Auburn, the city of Opelika, the county, and Smiths Station. So each one of the entities put in $15,000 which made a $60,000 fund that we pull off of to do these spays and neuters," says Robert Ham, Lee County Commissioner.

The Animal Health Center and the Opelika Animal Hospital will accept applications for the program on Tuesdays and Wednesdays between 10 a.m. and noon.

