Selma police arrest suspect in nightclub shooting, second suspect still sought

A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.More >>
While a guilty plea will likely mean that Dr. Donald Cline will be facing some form of punishment, some of the children he fathered say it’s not exactly enough.More >>
Jim Musser was shocked when he got an email from his daughter mid-morning Monday. “Ridiculous. I was flabbergasted. I couldn't believe it,” he said. His 12-year old daughter, who is a seventh grader at Bumpus Middle School, told him a teacher told her she was violating the district's dress code by wearing a dress that was too short.More >>
Murray collected $20 per autograph to aid Puerto Rico hurricane relief, but refused a fan's offer of three dollars.More >>
The Selma Police Department has identified a suspect in a nightclub shooting that left one woman dead and a man injured.More >>
A U.S. judge will not force Trump administration to immediately resume paying health care subsidies under Obama's health law.More >>
Montgomery Police are investigating after a man had his vehicle taken at gunpoint Tuesday night.More >>
Auburn Police Department have arrested 18-year-old Jubal Camp and charged him with first-degree rape.More >>
