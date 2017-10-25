Selma police arrest suspect in nightclub shooting, second suspect still sought

The Selma Police Department arrested a suspect Wednesday night in a nightclub shooting that left one woman dead and a man injured.

Officers arrested Selma resident Juantonio Otesis Cosby, 30, for one count of murder and one count of first degree assault. The charges stem from a shooting at Prime Ultra Club on Maxey Street Sunday.

At around 1:50 a.m. Sunday morning, 20-year-old Shykeera Leggett was shot to death, while 31-year-old Eddie Williams was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Cosby is being held without bond.

The Selma Criminal Investigative Division also signed warrants Wednesday for murder and first degree assault on another suspect in the shooting, Kenneth O'Neal Ingram, 29.

Ingram is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 911 and should not try and make contact with him.

Chief Spencer Collier and Selma Police Investigators have made contact with Ingram's family members and have urged them to encourage him to peacefully surrender.

