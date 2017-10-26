Driver critically injured after crash involving school bus - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

A person has been critically injured in a crash involving a school bus in Geneva County.

According to Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms, the crash happened on County Road 45. A vehicle hit a school bus and went underneath it. The driver has been critically injured.

Helms says no students have been injured. 

No other details surrounding the crash have been released.

