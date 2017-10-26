Driver critically injured in crash with Geneva County bus

The driver of a white car was critically injured Thursday morning when it slammed into the rear of a Geneva County school bus.

According to Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms, the crash happened on County Road 45.

Photos from the scene showed that more than half the vehicle was lodged under the bus. Reports indicate the driver, who is not identified, was taken by medical helicopter to a hospital.

The sheriff said none of the students on the bus were injured.

An investigation is ongoing into the cause of the crash.

