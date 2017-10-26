Eric: Wild weekend weather

As cold as it is this morning, you might be surprised to hear we're gearing up for a warmer afternoon. Winds are turning more southerly and ushering in milder air into Alabama. This switch is only temporary, however, as we await the next big cold front early Saturday.

TODAY: No issues today as sunny skies continue to dominate the forecast. Plan on temperatures warming into the lower and middle 70s by afternoon.

FRIDAY: There will be a little more cloud cover around tomorrow as a frontal boundary approaches from the west. We can't rule out a shower at any point, but much of the day will be warm and dry.

THIS WEEKEND: Rain will be on the increase from west to east Friday night with the front inching closer. Like our Sunday night/early Monday cold front, instability is very limited once again. The ingredients for severe weather don't appear to be there, so we'll stick with a mention of run-of-the-mill storms and little else.

Showers linger behind the surface front early Saturday before a gradual clearing sweeping in west to east into the afternoon. This front does not appear to be 100% filled in with rain, but rather feature scattered rain and rumbles. The greatest rain chance occurs through the first half of the day with showers lingering into the afternoon mainly east of I-65. Those post-frontal showers will make for a very raw forecast with temperatures tumbling into the 50s.

Overnight lows by Sunday morning could be in the upper 30s with another cold day Sunday.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.