Editorial: Jobs, jobs, jobs!

Gov. Kay Ivey announced last week that the state is currently experiencing one of the lowest unemployment rates ever.

We at WSFA think we can always do better, so we are partnering with the Alabama Department of Labor, the City of Montgomery and Montgomery County once again to help the people of Alabama find jobs.

This year's job fair will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex. During the job fair, employers from around the state will come together to talk about their companies and showcase jobs they have available. Job seekers will have a chance to apply on the spot and in some cases will be able to interview as well. More than 80 companies and their 3,300-plus available jobs have been registered, according to ADOL officials.

If you would like to pre-register to attend the job fair or would like to see which companies have already registered, go to labor.alabama.gov/jobfair. If you are a potential employer and want to be a part of the job fair, go to the same website to register.

In 2016, more than 3,300 job seekers attended the job fair. We anticipate an even better outcome this year. WSFA partners with ADOL because we want to help in any way we can to get ALABAMA working!

