Dedication ceremony honors former Thunderbirds pilot

A portion of State Road 199 in Tuskegee has been renamed to honor former Thunderbird pilot, Capt. Joseph “Pete” Peterson.

The dedication ceremony was held Thursday at 1 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 199 and State Road 81 near Moton Field Airport in Tuskegee.

Peterson graduated from Tuskegee Public School in 1967. During high school, Pete developed an interest and enthusiasm for flying. He took flight lessons from “Chief” C. Alfred Anderson, a famed Tuskegee Airman, who is also revered as the “Father of Black Aviation.”

After high school graduation, Peterson attended Auburn University. He participated in the Air Force Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) Program and was a member of the Arnold Air Society.

Peterson was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Air Force on August 27, 1971. He was the second African-American to serve as a pilot with the elite U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

Tragically, Peterson's life ended during a pre-season training incident on Jan. 18, 1982. He was survived by his wife Cecilia and their two daughters, Kristian Dyann and Kimberly Nichelle.

The initiative to honor Peterson originated with the Tuskegee Institute High School, Class of 1964. To advance the project, members of the class worked with state, county and National Park Service officials, relatives of Peterson and volunteers who respect Captain Peterson’s accomplishments.

Gen. Lloyd W. “Fig” Newton, the first African-American pilot to fly with the famous Thunderbirds, is among the dignitaries who spoke at Thursday’s event.

The Thunderbirds made an honorary flyover during the ceremony.

