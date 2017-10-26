Law enforcement chase ends on I-85 NB between Shorter, Waugh

Commuters using I-85 northbound saw delays Thursday after between Waugh and Shorter after a police chase ended with the suspect vehicle in the median.

Details about the situation are limited, but video from the Alabama Department of Transportation traffic camera network showed multiple law enforcement agencies chasing a Honda sedan.

The high-speed chase made its way southbound along I-65 before exiting onto I-85 northbound. The chase continued through the city of Montgomery and came to an end somewhere near mile markers 19 and 20. That's between the Waugh (16) and Shorter (22) exits.

The vehicle was in the grassy median. It's unclear where the person driving the vehicle was taken or what charges they may face.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the Prattville Police Department is the lead agency on the investigation.

WSFA 12 News has reached out to that department for more information but has not gotten a response.

