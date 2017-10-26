Man charged after theft, high speed chase through Montgomery

The stolen vehicle sits in the median of I-85 Thursday afternoon. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

New details are being released about the circumstances surrounding a high-speed chase through Prattville and Montgomery Thursday afternoon.

The Prattville Police Department said just before noon a witness called 911 from the parking lot of the Bass Pro Shop to report a man breaking into a vehicle.

The caller told police they were following behind the suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Atlanta resident Michael Deandre Avery.

Prattville police officers quickly responded and attempted to stop the vehicle Avery was driving, but he refused to pull over. A chase ensued, and Avery led officers onto Interstate 65 southbound toward Montgomery.

Alabama State Troopers and Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies picked up the pursuit after Avery was out of Prattville's jurisdiction. The Honda he was driving exited I-65 and continued at a high rate of speed northbound on Interstate 85.

Just as he reached the Montgomery County line, Avery ran off the roadway and into the grass median where he was quickly taken into custody.

While investigating the incident, a second witness called police to report they'd seen the suspect throw a handgun out the window. Prattville police responded to the area and found the gun, which was later confirmed to have been stolen from the vehicle during the break in.

Avery was taken to the Prattville Police Department and charged with unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, second-degree theft of property, and attempting to elude law enforcement.

He was later transported to the Elmore County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing to determine if Avery is connected to any other similar crimes in the area.

