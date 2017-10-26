Minor charged after Montgomery investigation of stolen electronics

A juvenile has been taken into custody and charged after a theft investigation by the Montgomery Police Department.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett, around 6 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the 3200 block of Vaughn Road after several assorted electronics were reported to have been taken.

After a brief investigation, a juvenile male was taken into custody and charged with fourth-degree receiving stolen property.

Duckett said the investigation is ongoing.

Due to his age, the name of the juvenile has not been released.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.