President expected to declare opioid crisis, nationwide public health emergency

President Trump is expected to declare the crisis a public health emergency during an event at the East Room of the White House.

According to a report by the Associated Press, nearly 100 Americans are killed each day by opioids and opioid addiction. Trump is not expected to bring new dollars to fight the crisis but will expand access to medical services in rural areas.

AP also reported some federal HIV money may be shifted to help addicts.

