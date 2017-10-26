Elmore County teen murder defendant sentenced to prison

Adams' girlfriend says they were looking forward to the birth of their son, Kaiden, whom Adams' never got to meet. (Source: Adams' family)

An Elmore County teen murder defendant has been sentenced for the murder of his friend.

Elmore County Circuit Judge Sibley Reynolds sentenced Malik Johnson, 19, to 30 years in prison for the especially heinous killing of Stephvon Adams, 28, in December 2016.

Johnson pleaded guilty to Adams’ murder in September 2017.

Investigators believe Johnson, then 18, was sitting in the passenger seat of Adam's car when he started firing. Adams, injured by the gun shots, stumbled out of the car. That's when Johnson reportedly got in the driver's seat and ran over the man, dragging him.

In January, Johnson apologized to Adams’ family and his family for the heartbreak he caused.

“I just want to apologize for what happened, I know I messed up, and I'm sorry,” Johnson stated. “I know y'all will never get him back. I just wanted to say I'm sorry. I was scared, and I did what I thought I had to do.”

At the same hearing in January, Johnson’s father told the court Adams was like a son to him.

“It's hard to ask for leniency for your child when they don't have their child,” Johnson explained.

Thursday, the Adams’ family came to court with pictures and prepared statements. Adams’ infant son, whom he never met, was also in courtroom.

Adams’ mother, Lisa Adams, prepared a statement for the court:

“There’s nothing more that I have say to Malik Johnson than the Lord have mercy on your soul. May the grief that you have put both families through rest with the Lord."

Adams’ girlfriend also prepared a statement, indicating she was six months pregnant at the time of Adams’ untimely death, stating both she and Adams were looking forward to the birth of their son, Kaiden.

“I was six month pregnant with our first child after experience three miscarriages within the five year relationship,” she stated. “Unfortunately since, I’ve experienced life as a single mother with no emotional or financial support. I am beyond blessed to have my son Kaiden here. However, every time I look in his eyes, it breaks my heart knowing he will never get to bond with his father. My son’s first picture with his dad should not have been in a graveyard.”

Johnson will serve his sentence with the Alabama Department of Corrections.

