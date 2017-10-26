Purple Cats celebrate first Region title in 19 years

For the first time since 1998, the Ariton Purple Cat football team is Region Champs.

"We're proud to maybe put Ariton back on the map, where it belongs," said head coach Steven Kilcrease.

"We did it as a team and it just feels good to do something amazing like that," said senior lineman Mark Kiel.

"It's something we wanted to do for a while now," said senior Kape McRae. "It was our goal at the beginning of the season and we went out and got it done."

Just two years removed from a 1-9 season, Ariton has made tremendous strides under second year head coach Steven Kilcrease.

"Two years ago, I didn't know what I was walking into," said Kilcrease. "What I did walk into was a hungry school, ready to win, a bunch of hard-working kids, that again are hungry to win, and they were tired of losing."

From empty seats to sell outs, a 7-1 Purple Cat team has made the people in the community believers in this team.

"We've had more fans come this year than ever before," said McRae. "My ninth grade year, we didn't have hardly anybody up there. Now, people are sitting in the steps and stuff. It feels great."

Kilcrease is known for taking teams deep into the playoffs. As head coach of Pike Lib, he led the Patriots to back-to-back state championships in 2008 and 2009.

He sees several similarities between his Pike and Ariton teams and is hoping 2017 can bring that same kind of luck to the Purple Cats.

"This school has not won since the mid 90s," said Kilcrease. "They had some good teams in the mid 2000s, but they wanted to win and I just happened to walk in here the right time."

"After we got that region, coach even said that this is the past, another game gone," said Kiel. "We are going to try to go to state."

Two games remain in the regular season for Ariton as they look to go undefeated in region play when they take on the Samson Tigers Friday night.

