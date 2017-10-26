Second suspect arrested in Selma nightclub shooting

A second suspect has been arrested in a Selma nightclub shooting that left one woman dead and a man injured.

Kenneth Ingram, 29, surrendered to police Thursday. He is charged with murder and assault.

The Selma Criminal Investigative Division signed warrants Wednesday for murder and first degree assault on Ingram in connection to a shooting at Prime Ultra Club on Maxey Street Sunday.

At around 1:50 a.m. Sunday morning, 20-year-old Shykeera Leggett was shot to death, while 31-year-old Eddie Williams was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Another suspect, 30-year-old Juantonio Otesis Cosby, was arrested Wednesday night on one count of murder and one count of first degree assault.

