Vernon: Big cool down this weekend

Marvelous conditions today as we had a bump in temperatures thanks to southerly winds and plenty of sunshine. After afternoon highs in the mid 70s we'll gradually cool tonight underneath mostly clear skies. Winds will be light out of the south around 5 mph. Overnight temps will be chilly once again but not as cold as last night. Expect lows ranging from the upper 40s to low 50s.

TOMORROW: Friday will start off dry with plenty of sunshine but as time wears on conditions will deteriorate. It's all due to a cold front that will cause a dynamic shift in our weather as we close out the workweek and into the weekend. Southerly winds will remain in place in response to the approaching cold front. This will ensure another warm day with highs near 80 degrees mainly for central and east Alabama. West Alabama residents will likely have cooler conditions due to the earlier arrival of cloud cover and rain from the cold front.

Rain will track west to east as we move through Friday afternoon and evening. The cold front itself will pass through the area overnight meaning rain will till be an issue as we move through Saturday. Severe weather is not expected but we cannot rule our 1 or 2 strong thunderstorms for west Alabama Friday afternoon. We'll be watching radar closely for you!

SATURDAY: Widespread rain will decrease from west to east through Saturday afternoon. Conditions will then become breezy and much cooler as we get further behind the cold front. That means our high temperature Saturday will actually occur just after midnight Friday night. Temperatures at that point will likely be in the 60s that early in the morning and with cooling expected through the day, afternoon high temperatures will be falling through the 50s.

Cool turns to cold Saturday night. For the first time this season we'll likely have widespread 30 degree temperatures overnight across much of the state. Patchy frost may develop across north Alabama.

SUNDAY: The sun comes back in full force Sunday but don't expect temperatures to snap back into comfortable conditions. We're going to remain chilly through the back-half of the weekend. Temperatures will struggle to warm up through the day and much of the state will likely not make it out of the 50s. For now we'll place expected afternoon highs Sunday at 59 degrees with a potential frosty setup for Monday morning due to Sunday night temperatures down in the mid 30s.

