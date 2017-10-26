Man charged for gunning down trial witness appears in court

A man charged for gunning down a trial witness outside the Montgomery Courthouse made his first appearance in district court Thursday.

Josephus Boone, 25, appeared before Judge Pamela Higgins Thursday afternoon. Higgins read Boone the charges against him, and advised him of the procedures surrounding requesting an attorney, if needed.

Boone was arrested Monday for the shooting death of Kalvin Cooley. Cooley was gunned down minutes after he testified against Josephus Boone’s brother, Jacquees Boone, on trial for attempted murder and first degree assault. Cooley died Tuesday at 3:45 a.m., according to court documents.

Boone’s appointed attorney made an argument for Judge Higgins to set a bail for this case.

Katie Langer, prosecutor for the Alabama Attorney General’s Office, explained Boone should not be gr anted the opportunity to make bond because he has shown a willingness to kill those who testify against his brother.

Judge Higgins denied the request for bail, due to the violence and reported facts of the case.

The high-profile shootout has drawn attention to the Montgomery County Courthouse and the sordid violence between the Boone and Cooley families.

In 2014, Jacquees Boone was charged for reportedly shooting Alondre Cooley, leaving Cooley paralyzed from the shooting. Later that year, Boone was convicted, but the conviction was later thrown out over evidence admitted during the trial.

Monday, Jacquees Boone returned to court for a second trial. Kelvin Cooley was the third state witness to testify in the case. Minutes after he left the stand, police say Jospehus Boone shot Cooley in his car, leaving the courthouse.

Alondre Cooley’s other brother, Marcus Cooley, was also scheduled to testify in this trial, but was killed in August.

Due to the juror’s exposure to the shooting Monday afternoon, Judge Roman Shaul declared a mistrial.

Josephus Boone is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in November. The Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting this case due to the Montgomery District Attorney’s Office’s connection to the fatal shooting of their trial witness.

