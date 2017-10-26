Woman arrested in deadly hit-and-run of Dothan pedestrian

An arrest has been made in a hit and run that left a Dothan pedestrian dead.

According to Lt. Scott Long with the Dothan Police Department, 40-year-old Latasha Rene Williams of Dothan turned herself in Thursday afternoon, and was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, which is a felony.

A tip led police to find a car matching the description of the hit and run vehicle in Henry County.

The hit and run happened Tuesday night. The pedestrian, identified as Dwayne Holloman, of Dothan, was struck at the intersection of Clayton and North Range Street. He was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at South East Alabama Medical Center.

