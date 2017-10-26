Woman charged with stealing controlled substances from AU veterinary college

A woman has been arrested and charged with 20 counts of possession of a controlled substance after the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine called police about possible thefts in early October.

Caroline Clarke Schroeder, 26, of Macon, Georgia, was subsequently arrested Friday afternoon by Auburn police after an investigation found thefts of various types of controlled substances over a span of several weeks.

Schroeder was identified as the offender in all of the thefts, the Auburn Police Department said.

Schroeder turned herself in to police and was taken the Lee County Detention Facility. Bond was set at $30,000.

The case remains under investigation by Auburn police with the assistance of the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine and Alabama State Board of Pharmacy.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.