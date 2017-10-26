Woman charged with stealing controlled substances from AU veterinary college

Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area.More >>
A Macon, Georgia woman has been arrested and charged with 20 counts of possession of a controlled substance after the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine called police about a possible theft.More >>
LANETT, AL (WTVM) – Lanett police have arrested an Auburn man for capital murder following the deadly club shooting.More >>
A juvenile has been taken into custody and charged after a theft investigation by the Montgomery Police Department.More >>
Here are all the mugshots of those arrested for a felony in October.More >>
A suspect attempted to purchase items using counterfeit money at a Dollar General store in Opelika.More >>
Auburn Police Department have arrested 18-year-old Jubal Camp and charged him with first-degree rape.More >>
Montgomery Police are investigating after a man had his vehicle taken at gunpoint Tuesday night.More >>
Montgomery Circuit Judge Roman Shaul declared a mistrial in Jacquees Boone's attempted murder and assault case Tuesday afternoon after a witness in the case was shot to death.More >>
A state of Alabama game warden was arrested Monday at a Prattville retail store and charged with misdemeanor theft.More >>
The Prattville Police Department has located and served Kendrick "Big Mac" Nelson, 18, with a felony arrest warrant a week after he and three others allegedly stole a vehicle and assaulted a police officer.More >>
