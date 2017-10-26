Cyber flashing: iPhone feature could leave you vulnerable to explicit images

Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.More >>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.More >>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.More >>
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.More >>
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.More >>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.More >>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.More >>
Murray collected $20 per autograph to aid Puerto Rico hurricane relief, but refused a fan's offer of three dollars.More >>
Murray collected $20 per autograph to aid Puerto Rico hurricane relief, but refused a fan's offer of three dollars.More >>
During his campaign, Trump had pledged to make fighting addiction a top priority at rallies in some of the hardest-hit states in the nation.More >>
During his campaign, Trump had pledged to make fighting addiction a top priority at rallies in some of the hardest-hit states in the nation.More >>
APNewsBreak: Georgia election server wiped clean by custodians shortly after lawsuit filed against officials.More >>
APNewsBreak: Georgia election server wiped clean by custodians shortly after lawsuit filed against officials.More >>
Passage of the $4 trillion budget measure on Thursday would pave the way for Republicans to pass a 10-year, $1.5 trillion tax cut measure later this year.More >>
Passage of the $4 trillion budget measure on Thursday would pave the way for Republicans to pass a 10-year, $1.5 trillion tax cut measure later this year.More >>
A U.S. judge will not force Trump administration to immediately resume paying health care subsidies under Obama's health law.More >>
A U.S. judge will not force Trump administration to immediately resume paying health care subsidies under Obama's health law.More >>
Scientists are reigniting health concerns in rural Alabama with new research. A recently published study found that some Lowndes County residents exposed to raw sewage in their homes are suffering from intestinal parasites, including hookworm.More >>
Scientists are reigniting health concerns in rural Alabama with new research. A recently published study found that some Lowndes County residents exposed to raw sewage in their homes are suffering from intestinal parasites, including hookworm.More >>
Dining out? Check out this week's food inspection scores.More >>
Montgomery county health inspectors visit restaurants every week. And every Thursday the 12 News Defenders bring you their findings.More >>
Carolyn Turner is living on a tight budget after losing $40,000 in a telemarketing scheme. She says the caller asked, "If I would be interested in investing in a company that would help small businesses."More >>
Carolyn Turner is living on a tight budget after losing $40,000 in a telemarketing scheme. She says the caller asked, "If I would be interested in investing in a company that would help small businesses."More >>
The letter looks official, complete with the United States Seal, and the correct address of the Frank M. Johnson, Jr. U.S. Courthouse in Montgomery, Alabama. But, it’s part of an ongoing federal jury scam.More >>
The letter looks official, complete with the United States Seal, and the correct address of the Frank M. Johnson, Jr. U.S. Courthouse in Montgomery, Alabama. But, it’s part of an ongoing federal jury scam.More >>
Ransomware attacks are a chief concern, the numbers of attacks have increased 300 percent over the last year.More >>
Ransomware attacks are a chief concern, the numbers of attacks have increased 300 percent over the last year.More >>
“You never want to mess with the snake… any type of snake at all. You want to stay as far away back as possible,” said Bryce McClintockMore >>
“You never want to mess with the snake… any type of snake at all. You want to stay as far away back as possible,” said Bryce McClintockMore >>
With Labor Day gas demand around the corner, gas prices could spike because of Harvey's disruptive effects in the Gulf.More >>
With Labor Day gas demand around the corner, gas prices could spike because of Harvey's disruptive effects in the Gulf.More >>
The trains that run on that track have a tendency to stop for hours at a time, keeping the residents from being able to pass. Residents say this issue occurs multiple times a month...More >>
The trains that run on that track have a tendency to stop for hours at a time, keeping the residents from being able to pass. Residents say this issue occurs multiple times a month...More >>
http://www.aarp.org/money/scams-fraud/fraud-watch-network/More >>
http://www.aarp.org/money/scams-fraud/fraud-watch-network/More >>