Millbrook police searching for Sonic armed robbery suspect

The Millbrook Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection to a robbery at a Sonic Drive-In.

On Sunday, the Sonic located at 77 Dudley Drive in Millbrook was robbed by an unknown armed man. Investigators say he was armed with a black handgun, and made an employee enter the business at gun point to open the safe.

The suspect took cash and fled in a small, 4-door car driven by a second suspect. The car was parked behind the Auto Zone nearby.

The suspect is described as six feet tall, about 200 pounds, with medium length hair and a mustache/goatee combo. He was wearing large earrings, a black Bulls hat with a red bill, black socks, black slides and a navy blue track suit with green, red and white accents.

Anyone with information should call the police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

