Millbrook police searching for Sonic armed robbery suspect - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

CRIMESTOPPERS

Millbrook police searching for Sonic armed robbery suspect

(Source: CrimeStoppers) (Source: CrimeStoppers)
(Source: CrimeStoppers) (Source: CrimeStoppers)
(Source: CrimeStoppers) (Source: CrimeStoppers)
MILLBROOK, AL (WSFA) -

The Millbrook Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection to a robbery at a Sonic Drive-In. 

On Sunday, the Sonic located at 77 Dudley Drive in Millbrook was robbed by an unknown armed man. Investigators say he was armed with a black handgun, and made an employee enter the business at gun point to open the safe.

The suspect took cash and fled in a small, 4-door car driven by a second suspect. The car was parked behind the Auto Zone nearby. 

The suspect is described as six feet tall, about 200 pounds, with medium length hair and a mustache/goatee combo. He was wearing large earrings, a black Bulls hat with a red bill, black socks, black slides and a navy blue track suit with green, red and white accents. 

Anyone with information should call the police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. 

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

  • CRIMESTOPPERSMillbrook police searching for Sonic armed robbery suspectMore>>

  • wanted

    SLIDESHOW: CrimeStoppers

    SLIDESHOW: CrimeStoppers

    Tuesday, October 10 2017 5:41 PM EDT2017-10-10 21:41:16 GMT

    Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area. 

    More >>

    Check here daily for the latest information on wanted suspects in the WSFA 12 News viewing area. 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly