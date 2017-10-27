1 in custody in Dothan bomb threat investigation

Overnight situation at an apartment complex in Dothan. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

One person has been arrested in connection to an overnight bomb threat investigation, according to the Dothan Police Department.

Dothan Police Chief Steven Parrish confirmed the situation is related to a bomb incident earlier this week. He's expected to release more details later Friday.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, along with Dothan police and its bomb squad unit, responded to Medical Center Terrace Apartment complex on 6th Avenue around 7 p.m. Thursday.

As a precaution, residents were evacuated from the complex while the investigation was conducted.

Parrish confirmed the incident came to a peaceful resolution around 4 a.m. Friday and residents were allowed back into their homes.

No details have been released on the suspect.

