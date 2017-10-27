Second major water leak in 10 months for Wetumpka Middle School

For the second time in ten months, a massive water leak has forced the closure of Wetumpka Middle School.

Elmore County Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis said Friday that a massive leak, discovered before school started, should be repaired by the end of the day. Meanwhile, WMS students got a jumpstart on a long weekend while students at other schools continued classes unaffected.

Dennis said the plan is to put in brand new pipes from the school to the road, but he admits that will take some time. That means it will either have to be done during a holiday or over the summer break.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All Rights Reserved.