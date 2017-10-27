Wetumpka Middle School closed Friday due to water leak - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Wetumpka Middle School closed Friday due to water leak

Students who attend Wetumpka Middle School will not have classes Friday due to a water leak at the school, officials have confirmed.

