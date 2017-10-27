Eric: There's a cold front coming

We have a little something for everyone over the next 48 hours. For those who are warm weather fans, Friday highs could approach 80 degrees. But that warmth comes crashing back down to earth this weekend as a cold front slides through. We'll deal with a round of rain as we transition from warm to cold...



TODAY: Clouds will gradually increase, especially west of I-65 into the afternoon. While we can't rule out a random shower, odds are most of you are completely dry until well after dark. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80 are expected.





Showers will increase in coverage across west Alabama after dark. Friday Night Fever games & the Alabama National Fair won't feature many rain issues with the bulk of coverage holding off until after midnight.



THIS WEEKEND: The cold front itself passes by during the predawn hours of Saturday morning. Off & on showers will be in place through the morning as temperatures start to plummet behind the front. The rain will be quick to taper from west to east and is likely exclusively a morning issue west of I-65. Showers could spill over into the early afternoon before tapering east of I-65.





Earlier is wetter for both the Magic City Classic & Troy homecoming with rain tapering in Troy by afternoon. Temperatures in the 60s early will fall into the 40s by late afternoon. With an added breeze, it will be a raw forecast regardless of rain potential.

Lows come Sunday morning could spill into the upper 30s in a few spots with highs Sunday struggling to get to 60. Frost will be possible Sunday night.

