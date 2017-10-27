Judge blocks Alabama laws restricting abortion access

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A federal judge has permanently blocked Alabama laws that tried to restrict abortion clinics near schools and to ban a common second-trimester procedure.

U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson issued a 148-page ruling Thursday saying the laws are unconstitutional. He's preventing the state from enforcing them.

The decision makes permanent a ruling issued by Thompson a year ago. The state already is appealing that decision.

A statement from the American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama calls Thompson's decision a "great victory" for women.

Legislators passed the laws in 2016. They banned abortion clinics within 2,000 feet of K-8 public schools and barred the second-trimester procedure known as dilation and evacuation.

Thompson says the location restriction would force closure of two of the state's busiest abortion clinics in Huntsville and Tuscaloosa.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.