Irma evacuees write letter of thanks to Montgomery

Hurricane season gave some Floridians the chance to experience Montgomery’s Southern hospitality first hand, and they made sure the city knew how grateful they are.

Maxine and Harvey Brenners evacuated to Montgomery ahead of Hurricane Irma and, despite their concerns about the storm, they say they were able to have a fantastic time while in Alabama's capital city.

They enjoyed their time in Montgomery so much that they sent a handwritten letter to Mayor Todd Strange. The letter was later shared on the City of Montgomery's Facebook page.

The letter reads,

“Dear Mayor Strange, We live in Naples, Florida, and had to evacuate due to the hurricane. We could not have picked a better place than Montgomery. The People were so welcoming and we enjoyed all the wonderful sights to see. Giving Florida residents free baseball tickets and reductions in most restaurants was very hospitable. What a wonderful city Montgomery is and what wonderful people live there. We can’t talk enough to our friends about beautiful Montgomery. We hope to return someday soon.



Yours truly, Maxine & Harvey Brenner.”

