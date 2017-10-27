Peanut Butter Festival Saturday in Brundidge

The 26th annual Peanut Butter Festival is Saturday in Brundidge.

This free, daylong event pays tribute to the foodstuff that sustained the town during the Great Depression.

Brundidge had two of the earliest peanut butter mills in the Southeast, the Johnston Peanut Butter Mill in the downtown area and the Louis-Anne Peanut Butter

Company on the south edge of town. Both mills were at full production during the early 1930s and peanut butter was made continually in Brundidge until the 1960s.

The festival also celebrates peanuts, which boost the local economy.

The stage will feature local bands and performances throughout the day. Activities get started early in the morning with a 5K Peanut Butter Run and continue until dark with entertainment, contests, old-time demonstrations, games, arts, crafts, a parade and more.

Thousands of people are expected to pack the town Saturday.

For general information, call 334-344-0643 or 334-344-9427.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.