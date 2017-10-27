New photos released of Montgomery puppy store thieves

Second female French bulldog that was stolen. (Source: Petland Montgomery/Facebook)

Two new images of the female and one image of the male have been released. (Source: CrimeStoppers)

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and the Montgomery Police Department are releasing new images of two suspects caught on surveillance video running from a pet store with puppies in their arms.

The thefts happened Tuesday afternoon around 3 p.m. at Petland of Montgomery. The unidentified man and woman took two French bulldogs valued at more than $5,000 each.

Petland is offering a $1,000 reward for the healthy return of the animals and information that leads to the identities of the suspects.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

