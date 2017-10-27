New photos released of Montgomery puppy store thieves - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

New photos released of Montgomery puppy store thieves

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and the Montgomery Police Department are releasing new images of two suspects caught on surveillance video running from a pet store with puppies in their arms.

The thefts happened Tuesday afternoon around 3 p.m. at Petland of Montgomery. The unidentified man and woman took two French bulldogs valued at more than $5,000 each. 

Petland is offering a $1,000 reward for the healthy return of the animals and information that leads to the identities of the suspects.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

