Montgomery police searching for theft suspect - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Montgomery police searching for theft suspect

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The Montgomery Police Department is searching for a suspect in a theft Thursday night. 

According to police, the theft happened in the 3000 block of Atlanta Highway. WSFA 12 News photos show heavy law enforcement presence in the Dalraida Commons area, around a Jack's restaurant, Thursday night into Friday morning. 

The suspect has not been located. 

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly