Australian native now Alabama shorebird expert

Among the highlights of the year for many Alabama birders are the fall and spring meetings of the Alabama Ornithological Society on Dauphin Island. The fall meeting earlier this month did not disappoint, despite part of the island remaining off limits because of lingering damage from Hurricane Nate.More >>
Hurricanes are not just tough on people; they're also tough on wildlife, especially birds. But when Hurricane Irma pushed several of species of birds that are normally found at sea far inland into Alabama, one of them was a rare species never before recorded in the state.More >>
This trip we were able to see a large grizzly feeding on a bison carcass; we watched through my spotting scope from about 100 yards -- as close as I want to get to a grizzly, especially one feeding.More >>
Wow, Americans are blessed to live in a beautiful nation, and there is no better way to see it than an old-fashioned driving vacation.More >>
While the long-term effects of hurricanes on birds is not fully understood, ornithologists do understand that many species normally seen mostly at sea are caught up in the hurricane winds and distributed widely outside their normal ranges.More >>
The August birding doldrums are almost over and soon Alabama birders will have a host of migratory species passing through or wintering in the state to whet their interests. In fact, there already are regular sightings of shorebirds and scattered reports of migrant warblers showing up on eBird reports from around the state.More >>
On Monday, Alabamians won't have a front-row seat to the Great American EclipseMore >>
The daily newspaper in Alabama's state capital carried a headline last week that was sure to catch the attention of birders: "Birders can view rare stork near Baton Rouge." The article by The Associated Press highlighted a viewing event sponsored by the Louisiana Wildlife Agency that featured the Wood Stork, one of the South's more unusual birds.More >>
Late July and early August is usually a relatively slow time for birding in Alabama.More >>
