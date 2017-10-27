Man robbed trying to sell iPhone in Auburn, 5 arrested

Five Alexander City residents were arrested in Auburn Thursday night in connection to an armed robbery.

According to the Auburn Police Division, Gary Norris, 25, Jmekio Russell, 19, Malik Holtzclaw, 18, Rodney Carroll, 21, and Da'Jon Graham, 19, were arrested and charged with first-degree robbery after a victim was robbed at gun point in the 100 block of E. University Drive.

According to police, the victim said he'd arranged to meet a person through a response to a social media post in order to sell an iPhone. The victim says when the parties met he was robbed at gun point.

Officers were given the description of the vehicle as well as a description of the suspects. Officers in the area saw a vehicle matching the description and performed a traffic stop. The occupants were identified as the suspects and were taken into custody.

The victim sustained minor injuries in the incident but was treated by paramedics at the scene.

All five suspects are currently being held at the Lee County Jail.

