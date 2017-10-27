Man robbed trying to sell iPhone in Auburn, 5 arrested

One person has been arrested in connection to an overnight bomb threat investigation, according to the Dothan Police Department.More >>
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and the Montgomery Police Department are releasing new images of two suspects caught on surveillance video running from a pet store with puppies in their arms.More >>
A suspect attempted to purchase items using counterfeit money at a Dollar General store in Opelika.More >>
The Millbrook Police Department is looking for the suspect who committed an armed robbery at a Sonic Drive-In Sunday.More >>
Here are all the mugshots of those arrested for a felony in October.More >>
A Macon, Georgia woman has been arrested and charged with 20 counts of possession of a controlled substance after the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine called police about a possible theft.More >>
LANETT, AL (WTVM) – Lanett police have arrested an Auburn man for capital murder following the deadly club shooting.More >>
A juvenile has been taken into custody and charged after a theft investigation by the Montgomery Police Department.More >>
Auburn Police Department have arrested 18-year-old Jubal Camp and charged him with first-degree rape.More >>
Montgomery Police are investigating after a man had his vehicle taken at gunpoint Tuesday night.More >>
