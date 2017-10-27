Tailgaters gather for 76th annual Magic City Classic

Alabama State and Alabama A & M University fans have gathered in Birmingham for the 76th Magic City Classic.

Tailgating is well underway at Legion Field. Event staff say that fans have been set up since Monday morning anxiously waiting for the match-up.

Tailgaters have RVs and tents set up as far as the eye can see, and say that they don't plan on budging until Sunday morning.

For many fans, the Classic is about more than just football.

"I live in Maryland so I don’t get a chance to see my family that often. So when I come home I like to have a good time with my family, see my southern friends and just have a good time. I just set everything out, or people can come over, and don’t worry about spending no money, just come over here and enjoy yourself and have a good time," said tailgater Cedrick Harris.

Hornet and Bulldog fans are parked bumper to bumper, and as the game gets closer even more fans are expected at Legion Field.

The all-time Magic City Classic record is a 39–33–3 with Alabama A&M in the lead.

